For 20 minutes tomorrow night, April 23, several schools across the nation will participate in Be the Light, including Avon Park, Sebring and Lake Placid high schools. The schools will illuminate lights at all of the area fields in honor of the class of 2020. The night’s sky will light up at 8:20 p.m. Thursday.
Each school plans to have comments from coaches, words of encouragement and will honor the Class of 2020. This event will be streamed through each individual school’s Facebook page. Students, families and everyone that wishes to participate should stay home and watch from Facebook, organizers say. This is not a gathering at the fields; this is an event for people to watch in the comfort of their own homes. If you happen to live near one of the schools, take a step outside and see the lights.
“This is a national movement and we in Highlands County want to show our support,” Sebring Athletic Director Jasone DeWitt said. “We want to show our love for our senior athletes and those that were unable to finish the spring season. I talked with a couple of coaches outside of our county who were planning on participating and we felt like this would be a great opportunity to show, honor and recognize them during this time ... to be able to do a little bit for them during these rough times.”
DeWitt said all three county high schools will be streaming the 20-minute event live on Facebook. He explained that the start time of 8:20 p.m. was chosen because in military time that is 20:20.
“There will be special messages from a few of the coaches. I know all of the coaches would love to talk but with the time frame we will only have a handful of them that will be able to. As a school and a county, this is about the student athletes and allowing them to be recognized. As a county we want to thank them for the years that they put in and the young men and women they became. This is our way of giving back a little bit,” he said.
Lake Placid High School will also be going live on Facebook.
“The principal and I will be going around to all of the fields,” Lake Placid Athletic Director Jason Holden said. “We will have an agenda on Facebook with times for each field. We want to shout out to all of the kids but especially the class of 2020. We will treat it as a spring sports senior night and recognize all of those kids by name.
Holden loves the idea of the event. “Whoever came up with it in the country, I hope they get the recognition for it because it truly is a great way for these kids to get a little bit of recognition and for us to let them know we appreciate them. There are always people out there coming up with great ideas so we are glad we know about it. We are grateful for Jasone DeWitt bringing it to our attention and we are excited to participate,” Holden said.
Lake Placid will be lighting up its track, baseball, softball and football fields.
“We feel so bad for the kids and especially the seniors,” Avon Park Athletic Director Mort Jackson said. “None of them are able to participate in their senior year and spring sports. You just want to do anything you can to let them know you care. That’s why we were all onboard when we heard about this event. We will be lighting up all of our fields and making it as nice as we can to honor these students and athletes.”
In a statement post on Facebook, The School Board of Highlands County stated, “To our seniors, you are being strong as you move through a year that no one could have foreseen for you. Go outside Thursday night, look to the sky over your stadium, and know that we are all behind you. If you don’t live close enough to your school to see the lights, all three will be streaming this recognition on Facebook. #Classof2020strong”