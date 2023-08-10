Prescribed fire

Tickborne illnesses – Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever and most recently, and alpha-gal syndrome, which causes an allergic reaction to red meat – are headline-makers. Prescribed burns, like this one at the UF/IFAS Ordway-Swisher Biological Station, can help kill off ticks.

 COURTESY/TYLER JONES

Adding fuel to the argument to use fire as a healthy forest management tool, University of Florida scientists say important pollinators survive the temporary displacement, while a common disease carrier often loses the battle.

A pair of documents recently posted to EDIS (Electronic Data Information Source), University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Extension’s peer-reviewed online journal, detail bees’ and ticks’ relationships with fire.

