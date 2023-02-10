China US

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning gestures during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, Thursday, Oct 13, 2022. China on Thursday, Feb. 9, said U.S. accusations that a downed Chinese balloon was part of an extensive surveillance program amount to “information warfare against China.”

 LIU ZHENG/AP PHOTO, FILE

BEIJING (AP) — China on Thursday said U.S. accusations that a downed Chinese balloon was part of an extensive surveillance program amount to “information warfare against China.”

The Pentagon on Wednesday said the Chinese balloon shot down off the South Carolina coast Saturday was part of a program involving a number of such airships that China has been operating for “several years.”

