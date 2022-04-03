LAKE PLACID — Main Avenue in Lake Placid was a great place to be Saturday. The farmer’s market was open. The restaurants around the Journal Plaza were packed. And, the weather was perfect. In front of Bella Gusto, an elegant gift shop and olive oil company, people were gathered to listen to live music. There was a sense of excitement.
With springtime officially here, the newly opened Bella Gusto’s decided to hold a Spring Celebration and Tasting event. So, they employed Malachi Jaggers, a singer/songwriter, to perform. Meanwhile, inside the store Mike and Kayla Smith, owners of Kayla’s Kitchen, were on hand at the tasting table offering customers a sampling of just about everything edible that can be purchased in the store.
Even the namesake of the business, ‘Bella’ Kelly, 12, was there to mingle with the customers. Alongside Kelly were her mom, Rose Allison, and her grandmother, Lisa Turner – a three generation moment. Turner is the owner of this one-of-a-kind experience. Kelly is a sixth grader at Cornerstone Christian Academy in Avon Park.
Bella Gusto is famous for its selection of over 50 flavors of fresh olive oil. Customers choose the size bottle they want and fill it from one of the stainless-steel vats. In addition to the olive oil and balsamic vinegar, there is a vast selection of unique gifts, purses, party foods, and much more.
One customer, Alysia Crawford of Sebring, found the store on Facebook. She said, “Everything in the store is amazing!” She left with a large bag full of Mediterranean olives, olive oil, crackers and bread.
Frank and Miriam Lazcos live in the Florida Keys but own a bamboo farm in Venus as well. They too were taken in by the beautiful store and left with Sangria mix, olive oil, and a ‘bunch of stuff.’ Frank explained that their bamboo farm keeps them very busy because there are so many uses for bamboo. But, whenever they can, they come to town in Lake Placid to see what’s going on.
You too can visit Bella Gusto from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Friday. Saturday, they head home at 4 p.m. On Sunday, they rest. The address is 213 N. Main Ave. in Lake Placid, with a phone number of 863-659–1513. Check out their website, Bellagustooliveoil.com.