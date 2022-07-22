Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Sunshine this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 91F. ESE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low near 75F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.