They have been guests at the Highlands Tea Party several times. Now, CS Bennett and K. Carl Smith will join forces and appear together here for the first time. They will team up to address the planned “Great Reset” and the endless series of engineered crisis here in the United States.
Their presentations could not be any more different.
K. Carl Smith is high energy. He’s a former Army officer, author, motivational speaker, and political activist. He was appointed to serve on the Alabama Amistad Commission, the Americans for Fair Taxation and even has been an advisor to the Donald Trump campaign along with others. He has been a guest of the Highlands Tea Party several times over the past decade and has brought the idea of small government and low taxes – citing the iconic life of Fredrick Douglass.
Smith’s commitment to the guiding principles of the Founding Fathers led him to launch the Frederick Douglass Republican Movement. It’s a grassroots initiative to: enlighten, educate, empower, and equip its members based on the Frederick Douglass Republican Methodology — a unique and powerfully effective strategy.
CS Bennett has a more moderate, measured presentation. He is an author, talk show host and Navy veteran. Bennett has toured the country talking about the history of the Republican party.
He has some 27 books to his credit. In addition to “Truth vs the Democrat Party,” his titles include “The Will of America,” “By George, The Radicals Are Back,” “Beyond The Founding Fathers’ Vision,” and “Fredrick Douglass: America’s Original Radical.” He will be bringing some of those books with him to the Tuesday session.
“They’ve banned ‘Truth vs The Democrat Party’ – so I will surely be bringing that book,” he said.
Additionally, Bennett has degrees in social science from Bethel College (now University) in McKenzie, Tennessee; criminal justice from the University of North Florida in Jacksonville, Florida, and graduated magna cum laude from the University of North Florida with a degree in political science/public administration. In addition to his books, Bennett has written a myriad of columns and is a co-host on BlogTalk Radio national program with host Annie Ubellis.
The Highlands Tea Party meets Tuesdays at the Vietnam Veterans Hall, 33565 Grand Prix Drive (behind the Sebring Walmart). Doors open at 5 p.m.; social time is at 5:30 p.m. with the meeting to commence at 6 p.m.