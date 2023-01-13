Bennett and Smith

From left: Authors CS Bennett and K. Carl Smith are the guests of Tuesday’s Highlands Tea Party meeting.

 COURTESY PHOTO

They have been guests at the Highlands Tea Party several times. Now, CS Bennett and K. Carl Smith will join forces and appear together here for the first time. They will team up to address the planned “Great Reset” and the endless series of engineered crisis here in the United States.

Their presentations could not be any more different.

