Mexico US Border Berlin Wall

A family pushes a snack cart past a slab of the Berlin Wall, displayed near the border wall that separates the United States from Mexico, in Tijuana, Mexico, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. The 3-ton pockmarked, gray concrete slab sits between a bullring, a lighthouse and the border wall, which extends into the Pacific Ocean.

 GREGORY BULL/AP PHOTO

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — As the U.S. government built its latest stretch of border wall, Mexico made a statement of its own by laying remains of the Berlin Wall a few steps away.

The 3-ton pockmarked, gray concrete slab sits between a bullring, a lighthouse and the border wall, which extends into the Pacific Ocean.

Recommended for you