Warning … we are dealing with spiritual attacks like never before. If you live a trouble-free life, most likely it’s because you’re in agreement with the chief troublemaker. Satan will not attack those he sees as harmless to his kingdom.

It is my opinion that Satan has released the spirit of hatred to destroy this country and the world. With hatred comes all kinds of lesser demons to torment God’s people. Envy. Jealousy. Revenge. And many more.

Recommended for you