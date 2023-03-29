Warning … we are dealing with spiritual attacks like never before. If you live a trouble-free life, most likely it’s because you’re in agreement with the chief troublemaker. Satan will not attack those he sees as harmless to his kingdom.
It is my opinion that Satan has released the spirit of hatred to destroy this country and the world. With hatred comes all kinds of lesser demons to torment God’s people. Envy. Jealousy. Revenge. And many more.
Thankfully, God revealed my antagonist. A person filled with hatred, divisiveness, and the spirit of jezebel. One who stirs up others through deception. One who loves to see Christians get to their breaking point. And is there to relish when they look like radicals. They are empowered by those moments.
I began feeling hate when I saw the person, heard their voice, or anything to do with them. I have overcome hate before so I am familiar with its tactics. That coupled with the Holy Spirit, allowed me to see exactly how the devil was using this person to try and bring hate back into my heart.
This is when you need to know how to discern and rebuke such evil spirits. Come against it as quickly as you identify its presence. Like James writes “Submit yourself to God, resist the devil and he will flee from you” (James 4:7)
Folks, the devil wants us to hate each other. But hate is a poison you hold in your mouth, hoping it kills your enemy. Hate is powerful and to some, a very comfortable feeling. They may even feel protected by it.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said “Returning hate for hate multiplies hate, adding deeper darkness to a night already devoid of stars. Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” You will not be able to fight hate alone; You will need the Love of Jesus to be your guide.
I do not hate anyone. That is truth. But I can hate what they stand for and what they represent. I refuse to allow the devil to use me as a pawn in his wicked schemes. Praise God I recognize His voice and listen better than before. Perhaps you’re in need of a hearing test?
Don’t believe in spiritual warfare? Then you either don’t read your Bible or you are calling it and God a liar. The Bible is filled with examples throughout all 66 books.
Is there someone who makes you feel hatred when you think of them? Spit out the poison, forgive them, and refuse to be burdened by the weight of hate. I promise you, it will feel as if a heavy weight has been lifted.
Forgiving is not accepting. Just because you forgive your antagonist in no way means you now have to accept their beliefs or life choices. It simply means you are no longer going to try and do God’s work. Only He can change a person’s heart. Amen.
James Fansler is a resident of Lake Placid.