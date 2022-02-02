LAKE PLACID — You can bring your bicycle to be repaired or purchase a bicycle at Go Fredy’s Bikes on County Road 621 East in Lake Placid. Fred Ebner works out of a double garage at Placid Mini Warehouse, about a mile east of U.S. 27.
If you stop to have your bicycle repaired you also need to ask Ebner, 77, to share his life story of endurance, guts and resilience. It’s the story of his life growing up in Austria after World War II and coming to America to find a new life.
He has his bike repair business open every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. He is semi-retired and enjoys bike repair as a hobby. His phone number is 954-695-4694. Someone gave him a store mannequin that he dresses up with different outfits. He said, “Once in a while I place it on my entrance way to attract attention.”
Ebner owned a restaurant in Vienna, Austria. He also was a world class, long-distance bicycle racer. “We never made money racing, but if you were good enough, you received a new bike,” he said.
Besides bike racing, he was a professional hockey player, playing in the Austria Hockey League.
Ebner said that after World War II, Europe was saved by the Marshall Plan. “America was great to us. Without them, we would have all been dead,”
Ebner met so many wonderful Americans after the war that he wanted to come to the U. S. He did in 1981.
“I came here for a three-week visit and am still here in 2022.”
He settled in Hollywood, Florida with the money he had saved working in the food business in Austria. Unfortunately, he had all the money he brought from Austria stolen and was left with nothing.
“I could not speak English, had no money and no job, but loved the sunshine and warmth of Florida and decided to pick myself up and begin again.”
His philosophy: “If you don’t want a paycheck from someone else, you can accomplish anything if you are willing to take a risk and put in the time.”
“All my life I made my own money,” he proudly commented.
After losing all his savings, Ebner picked himself up and started a used furniture and antique business in Broward County. The business building burned down, so he started all over again. He began a flooring business. Then with his past expertise in the food industry, he began to do food catering. Finally, he started a lawn service.
He was hit with bladder cancer at 62 and took two years to recover, but never once felt sorry for himself. His positive spirit and determination led him to Lake Placid.
Seven years ago he thought, “If I can’t afford to live in an ocean beach house, I could afford to live on a lake. He visited Lake Placid and loved meeting such friendly people. He moved to Lake Placid seven years ago with Cindy, his wife of 36 years. She is a retired florist and they enjoy a wonderful life on the lake.
He also has great praise for the business accomplishments of his daughter who lives near Daytona Beach. She works in the medical field for Metronic and sells surgery products to doctors.
Fred has also traveled from Lake Placid to Key West on his Austrian-made Puch 12-speed bicycle that he used to race on as a young man.
“I get bikes from rummage and garage sales, fix them up like new and sell them,” he said. Some are gently used and others look like new. With his experience as a bicyclist, Fred can fix a flat, true a wheel, adjust brakes and derailleurs and make almost any bike rideable again.
Customers stop to purchase a helmet, a new tube, a tire or have Ebner repair a broken bike.
The best part of visiting Ebner is to listen to the wonderful stories he tells of his life and his “never give up” attitude. It’s worth a stop and might even change your life like it did Ebner’s. He’s a humble man with a story worth your while. And you just might go home with a fresh new attitude as well as a new bicycle.