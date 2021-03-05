SEBRING — What could happen with three Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency properties may be known soon with the deadline for proposals for the downtown properties a week away.
CRA Executive Director Kristie Vazquez said the deadline for the RFPs (request for proposals) is March 12. The bid openings will be at 3 p.m. March 12 she noted.
City of Sebring purchasing agent Lisa Osha said recently no proposals have been received, but that is not unusual.
“I don’t have anything yet,” she said. Bids typically come in right before the deadline. One time a bid came in two days early because there was a holiday near the deadline so they wanted to make sure it got to the city in enough time.
“I almost never get bids early at all,” Osha said.
The three properties the CRA is seeking proposals for are:
• 301 Circle Park Drive, a one-story building totaling more than 3,300 square feet. The building was constructed in 1950 and is cement block with metal trusses
• 209 Circle Park Drive, a two-story building totaling more than 11,000 square feet. The building is original to the creation of the Downtown. The property was home to the Roanoke Hotel, and has encompassed a mix of office uses in the upstairs spaces, and restaurants on the bottom floor.
• 139 N. Ridgewood Drive, the now vacant parcel that was home to the Nan-Cess-O-Wee Hotel, a 60-room historic hotel built in 1923 by Sebring’s founder, George E. Sebring. The hotel was one of the original buildings in the historical downtown area, but had been closed since 2004.
Proposal packets must be delivered to the City of Sebring Purchasing Office Attn: Lisa Osha, 368 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring, FL 33870 by 3 p.m. Friday, March 12. Any questions regarding the bid document and/or the bidding process should be submitted to purchasing@mysebring.com.