Biden Abroad

President Joe Biden poses for photos with Pacific Island leaders including Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, center, and Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape on the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Sept. 29, 2022. On Wednesday, May 17, Biden canceled a visit to Papua New Guinea planned for May 22 to focus on debt limit talks at home, disappointing many in the Pacific Island nation.

 SUSAN WALSH/AP PHOTO, FILE

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Papua New Guinea had declared next Monday a public holiday in anticipation of an historic visit by U.S. President Joe Biden and other leaders from the region.

Police were tightening security, billboards were going up, and people were getting ready to sing and dance in the streets. Expectations were high for what would have been the first visit by a sitting U.S. president to any Pacific Island nation.

Recommended for you