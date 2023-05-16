Biden

President Joe Biden looks to people gathered along the path as he goes for a bike ride in Gordons Pond State Park in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Sunday, May 14, 2023.

 CAROLYN KASTER/AP PHOTO

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden and congressional leaders will likely resume talks on Tuesday at the White House over the debt limit as the nation continues to edge closer to its legal borrowing authority with no agreement in sight.

The meeting was initially supposed to be Friday, but was abruptly postponed so staff-level talks could continue before Biden and the four congressional leaders huddled for a second time.

