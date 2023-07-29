Biden

President Joe Biden speaks during the Truman Civil Rights Symposium at the National Archives Building, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Washington. Biden on Friday plans to sign an executive order while visiting Maine to encourage companies to manufacture new inventions in the U.S.

 EVAN VUCCI/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed an executive order while visiting Maine on Friday to encourage companies to manufacture new inventions in the United States.

His visit to Maine was a first time of his presidency, packaging his signing of the executive order with a speech at a textile factory and a fundraiser later in the town of Freeport.

Recommended for you