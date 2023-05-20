G7 Summit

A F-16 Fighting Falcon from Colorado Air National Guard’s 140th Wing takes off from Buckley Air Force Base as part of a second flyover to salute COVID-19 front-line workers May 15, 2020, in Aurora, Colo. President Joe Biden on Friday, May 19, 2023, endorsed plans to train Ukrainian pilots on U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets, according to two people familiar with the matter, as he huddled with allies at the Group of Seven summit on how to bolster support for Kyiv against Russia’s invasion.

 DAVID ZALUBOWSKI/AP PHOTO, FILE

HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday endorsed plans to train Ukrainian pilots on U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets, according to two people familiar with the matter, as he huddled with leaders of the world’s most powerful democracies on plans to toughen punishments on Russia for its 15-month invasion of Ukraine.

The Group of Seven leaders were convening in Hiroshima, where President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is to join them on on Sunday in his farthest trip from his country since the war began in February of last year.

