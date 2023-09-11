Vietnam Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden participates in a welcome ceremony hosted by Vietnam’s Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, Sunday.

 EVAN VUCCI/AP PHOTO

HANOI (AP) — President Joe Biden on Sunday opened a visit to a Vietnam that wants to dramatically ramp up trade with the United States, a sign of how competition with China is reshaping relationships across Asia.

The president has made it a point of pride that Vietnam is elevating the United States to the status of being a comprehensive strategic partner. Other countries that Vietnam has extended this designation to include China and Russia. Giving the U.S. the same status suggests that Vietnam wants to hedge its friendships as U.S. and European companies look for alternatives to Chinese factories.

