U.S. ceremonial units ready before President Joe Biden welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron during a State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

 PATRICK SEMANSKY/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron are celebrating the long-standing U.S.-French relationship, but these are friends with differences. The French leader is using his visit to Washington to sharply criticize aspects of his ally’s signature climate law as a bad deal for Europe.

Biden was set to honor Macron with the first state dinner of his presidency on Thursday evening. First, the presidents will hold talks in the Oval Office that officials from both sides said were expected to largely center on efforts to stay united in their response to Russia’s war in Ukraine and to coordinate their approach to an increasingly assertive China.

