Biden Governors

The National Governors Association Chair New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, left, National Governors Association Vice Chair Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and others applaud President Joe Biden during a dinner reception for governors and their spouses in the State Dining Room of the White House, Saturday, in Washington.

 MANUEL BALCA CENETA/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden, hosting both Republican and Democratic governors for a black-tie affair at the White House, raised his glass for a toast.

Standing under a portrait of Abraham Lincoln, he told the people in the room to remember who they were. “We’re the United States of America. We can get big things done if we do it together.”

