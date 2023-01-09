Biden Border

U.S. military guard El Paso's border with Mexico, seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. President Joe Biden is heading to the U.S.-Mexico border on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, for his first visit as president. Biden will stop in El Paso, currently the biggest corridor for illegal crossings. 

 CHRISTIAN CHAVEZ/AP PHOTO, FILE

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — President Joe Biden inspected a busy port of entry along the U.S.-Mexico border on Sunday, his first trip to the region after two years in office as Republicans hammer him for being soft on border security while the number of migrants crossing spirals.

Biden watched as border officers in El Paso demonstrated how they search vehicles for drugs, money and other contraband. In a sign of the deep political tensions over the immigration, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott handed Biden a letter upon his arrival that said the “chaos” at the border was the “direct result” of the president’s failure to enforce federal laws.

Recommended for you