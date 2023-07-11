Britain US Biden Royals

U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and Britain’s King Charles III meet inside Windsor Castle, England, Monday July 10, 2023.

 CHRIS JACKSON/POOL via AP

WINDSOR, England (AP) — President Joe Biden and King Charles III, aging leaders who’ve waited decades to reach the pinnacle of their careers, used their first meeting in their respective roles Monday to highlight the generational issue of climate change as they prod private companies to do more to bolster clean energy in developing countries.

The meticulously choreographed gathering at Windsor Castle injected substance into the type of encounter between president and monarch that historically has been more about the pomp and circumstance. After the arrival formalities, Biden and Charles participated in a climate-focused roundtable with officials from the financial and philanthropic sectors. John Kerry, the U.S. envoy on climate, attended.

Recommended for you