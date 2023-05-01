Philippines China

In this handout photo provided by the Presidential Communications Office, Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. welcomes Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang at Malacañang Palace in Manila, Saturday, April 22, 2023. China’s foreign minister said Saturday his country is willing to work with the Philippines to resolve their differences, as tensions rise over Beijing’s behavior in the disputed South China Sea and Manila’s deeping military cooperation with the U.S.

 PRESIDENTIAL COMMUNICATIONS OFFICE via AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to host President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines for White House talks Monday as concerns grow about the Chinese navy’s harassment of Philippine vessels in the South China Sea.

Marcos’ visit to Washington comes after the U.S. and Philippines last week completed their largest war drills ever and as the two countries’ air forces on Monday will hold their first joint fighter jet training in the Philippines since 1990. The Philippines this year agreed to give the U.S. access to four more bases on the islands as the U.S. looks to deter China’s increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan and in the disputed South China Sea.

