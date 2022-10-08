Biden

A U.S. Army officer military aide carries the nuclear launch codes known as the “football,” as he follows President Joe Biden into the White House after arriving on Marine One, Thursday.

 ALEX BRANDON/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden is declaring that the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at a Democratic fundraiser, Biden said Thursday night that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “a guy I know fairly well” and the Russian leader is “not joking when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons.”

Recommended for you