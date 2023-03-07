Election 2024 Biden

Eric Hoffman, left, the chairman of the Laconia Democratic Committee listens during the monthly meeting of the Laconia, N.H., Democratic Committee on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Laconia. Democrats across New Hampshire are especially upset with President Joe Biden for undermining New Hampshire’s status as the first-in-the-nation presidential primary state.

 STEVE PEOPLES/AP PHOTO

LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — Steve Shurtleff was at Joe Biden’s side in 2019 when he filed papers in the New Hampshire State House to run for president.

He repeatedly trekked across the state with Biden to court primary voters. And when Biden ultimately won the presidency, it was Shurtleff, then the Democratic state House speaker, who proudly sealed the envelope that carried New Hampshire’s four electoral votes — including his own name — to the U.S. Senate.

Recommended for you