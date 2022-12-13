Biden Immigrant Task Force

A flag is waved during an immigration rally outside the White House, in Washington, Sept. 4, 2017. The Biden administration is reinstating a task force disbanded under Donald Trump that is aimed at helping immigrants and refugees integrate into the U.S. The task force on New Americans will be run by the Domestic Policy Council and the work will focus on workforce training, education and financial access and language learning and health and well-being.

 CAROLYN KASTER/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is reinstating a task force that is aimed at helping immigrants and refugees integrate into the United States.

The Task Force on New Americans will be run by the Domestic Policy Council and the focus will be workforce training, education and financial access as well as language learning and the health of immigrants who have green cards and other types of legal status, according to the White House.

