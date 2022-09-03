Solomon Islands US

The USNS Mercy hospital ship enters the Port of Los Angeles, March 27, 2020. The Solomon Islands government on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, asked countries to not send naval vessels to the South Pacific nation until approval processes are overhauled. The U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Mercy is currently in Honiara.

 MARK J. TERRILL/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House announced Friday that President Joe Biden will host Pacific Island leaders in Washington later this month amid growing worries by the United States and Western allies about China’s activity in the region.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement the meetings Sept. 28-29 “will demonstrate the United States’ deep and enduring partnership with Pacific Island countries and the Pacific region.”

