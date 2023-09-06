Election 2024 Trump Biden

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden answers a question as President Donald Trump listens during the second and final presidential debate Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. The two front-runners for their party’s nominations, former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, are barely campaigning in crucial early voting states as the primary season enters the fall rush.

 MORRY GASH/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — Their rivals are busy answering voters’ questions at town halls across South Carolina, glad-handing with business owners in New Hampshire and grinding to hit every one of Iowa’s 99 counties.

But the front-runners for their party’s nomination, former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, are barely campaigning in crucial early-voting states as the primary season enters the fall rush.

