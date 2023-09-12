Vietnam Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden offers respect at John Sidney McCain III Memorial in Hanoi, Vietnam, Monday.

 EVAN VUCCI/AP PHOTO

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — President Joe Biden closed a visit to Vietnam on Monday by spotlighting new business deals and partnerships between the two countries and paying respects at a memorial honoring his late friend and colleague Sen. John McCain, who endured a lengthy imprisonment in Hanoi during the Vietnam War.

Biden met with Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, who also accompanied Biden to a quick drop by at a meeting of business leaders. Biden also sat down with President Võ Văn Thưởng, who hosted the U.S. president for a formal state luncheon. The two sides are looking to strengthen their partnership amid shared concerns about China’s assertiveness in the Pacific.

