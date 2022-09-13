Biden Inflation

President Joe Biden speaks at a Democratic National Committee event at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Oxon Hill, Md. In recent speeches, President Biden has stopped talking so much about inflation worries.

 ALEX BRANDON/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has stopped talking so much about inflation worries.

His remarks in Columbus, Ohio, in suburban Washington at a Democratic fundraiser, at a Cabinet meeting and in Labor Day speeches in Milwaukee and Pittsburgh were all missing a once-common refrain about families at the kitchen table straining under the rising costs of food and gasoline.

Recommended for you