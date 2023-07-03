Jens Stoltenberg, Joe Biden

President Joe Biden meets with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Washington. President Joe Biden will head to Europe next week for a three-country swing in an effort to bolster the international coalition against Russian aggression as the war in Ukraine continues well into its second year.

 MANUEL BALCE CENETA/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will head to Europe at week’s end for a three-country trip intended to bolster the international coalition against Russian aggression as the war in Ukraine extends well into its second year.

The main focus of Biden’s five-day visit will be the annual NATO summit, held this year in Vilnius, Lithuania. Also planned are stops in Helsinki, Finland, to commemorate the Nordic country’s entrance into the 31-nation military alliance in April, and Britain, the White House announced Sunday.

