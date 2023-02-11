Rich, Jason & Andrew

From left: long-time Big Brother Rich Puckett, alongside his son, Jason Puckett and Jason’s Little Brother Andrew.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Big Brothers Big Sisters serving Highlands, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hendry, Lee, Manatee and Sarasota counties launches its “100 Men in 100 Days” campaign to encourage men to become a Big Brother and volunteer with the organization. The recruitment campaign comes at a good time, as there are 107 boys waiting to be matched with a positive male role model.

Mentoring is one of the most rewarding, enjoyable and simple things a volunteer can do. For as little as one hour a week, volunteers can add joy to the life of a child, and ultimately, contribute greatly to his or her potential.

