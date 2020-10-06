AVON PARK — There is a big change for this year’s Veterans Day parade and ceremony at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, according to a news release issued by the Highlands County Veterans Council.
Recently, the Highlands County Veterans Council voted to hold the first ever parade in the city of Avon Park to honor this holiday. Harry Marsh, Vets Council president spoke about this year's parade and ceremony. "This year's parade is being held in downtown Avon Park. The Council has discussed rotating it among the three towns in our county for several years. This change from Sebring to Avon Park is the first step in that goal," Marsh noted. "Next year we may rotate to Lake Placid or back to Sebring, depending on how things work out."
This year’s parade will begin at the Avon Park Community Center, 300 W. Main Street at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Immediately following the parade, a ceremony will feature guest speaker Lieutenant Colonel Steve Thomas, commander of the Avon Park Bombing Range. According to Marsh, there are some fifteen thousand veterans living in our county. That's nearly 15 percent of the total population.
“All have served and sacrificed through that service for the many freedoms we enjoy, " Thomas said. "The parade and ceremony give the numerous veteran and other patriotic groups in our community the chance to visibly share their pride and support for those who have served in and who continue to serve in the Armed Forces of the United States of America."
The Veterans Council is requesting that all groups or individual veterans that may be interested in participating in the Veterans Day Parade in Avon Park to contact Harry Marsh at HankMSebring@aol.com.
The Council is hoping that each of the American Legions, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Moose, Elks, Eagles, Lions and Rotary lodges and clubs will find a way to participate with floats, cars, motorcycles and pickups. The Council plans to award trophies or prizes for patriotic themed floats, etc. This year's parade will feature Grand Marshals and luminaries who served in World War II and the Korean War.
Did you know, our oldest living veteran in Highlands County is 103 years young and was in the D-Day invasion at Normandy?
World War II and Korean War veterans are especially encouraged to contact Marsh so they may participate and be recognized for their service. And as Marsh, a combat wounded Vietnam veteran always likes to say, "We have a land of the free, because of the brave!" Mr. Marsh added a final comment, “Due to the COVID-19 situation, we ask that attendees bring their own chairs to the ceremony, as well as observing the appropriate precautions including social distancing, masks and so on."