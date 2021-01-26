AVON PARK — A long-term lease for the Avon Park Executive Airport is proposed by a firm that is planning an industrial hemp operation that Mayor Garrett Anderson calls a “big deal” for the city and area.
The City Council will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, with Florida Airport Management, LLC providing a presentation to council on its plans.
There is a firm that wants to contract for the airport grounds, Mayor Garrett Anderson told the Highlands News-Sun. He added that the has an industry they want to bring to the area, which is kind of a “big deal.”
That industry is industrial hemp, he said. They are looking at making fibers and filaments for industrial use, such as the aerospace industry.
It potentially solves a lot of issues the city has had with the airport in terms of funding, staffing and future growth, he said. This firm is looking to put a lot of infrastructure at the airport, as well as maintaining the personal use of the airport for the general aviation flyers.
“It seems like a very good thing,” Anderson said. Council has to get more details with the firm providing a presentation at the special meeting.
“We will have to vote at that point whether or not we are looking to support it or not support it,” he said. Then there would be agreements at a later time that would go before council.
There will be a good amount of time to look over these agreements with a “fine tooth comb,” Anderson said.
The people who would benefit the most from this would be the local farmers, Anderson said. He is hoping that local farmers would come and chime in because they will know a lot more about agriculture than the council will.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said when she met with the airport management firm they were seeking a 50-year lease at 1$ a year.
“I believe our city attorney has reviewed some portions of the contract and I am glad it has finally come to the public stage because now we can discuss this openly at public meetings,” she said.
“I would like to find out more about the company, mainly their prior involvement in development that will give me a stronger base to make my decision and whether or not a 50-year lease is good for the city or some other form of arrangement,” she said.
The city is still in the infancy stage of the project and whether it comes to fruition or not Sutherland said she will be basing her decision on what is best for the City of Avon Park and its future, not necessarily for any particular group.