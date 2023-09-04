James Grundvig will be the guest Tuesday evening at the Highlands Tea Party. He is a first-generation Norwegian-American, with a long career in construction management industry on projects of scale.

Grundvig broke exclusive stories that major newspapers, from the Washington Post to the New York Times, failed to cover during the 87-day BP oil spill incident. One such story was the poisoning of the Gulf waters with a toxic dispersant that killed marine life.

