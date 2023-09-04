James Grundvig will be the guest Tuesday evening at the Highlands Tea Party. He is a first-generation Norwegian-American, with a long career in construction management industry on projects of scale.
Grundvig broke exclusive stories that major newspapers, from the Washington Post to the New York Times, failed to cover during the 87-day BP oil spill incident. One such story was the poisoning of the Gulf waters with a toxic dispersant that killed marine life.
Over the past decade, Grundvig has published hundreds of articles in the Huff Post, Epoch Times, Financial Times FDI magazine, Law.com, Football.com, World News Daily, and in a variety of blockchain-crypto magazines, among other media outlets.
In 2016, Grundvig published three books, including “Master Manipulator: The Explosive True Story of Fraud, Embezzlement Betrayal at the CDC,” and “Breaking Van Gogh.” According to Skyhorse Publishing, “Master Manipulator” will come out this year in paperback.
Since that productive year, Grundvig launched another software startup in Myntum Ltd., a blockchain-based “hot storage” company to protect individuals and businesses’ digital assets. COVID-19 disrupted that project last year, like it did so many other businesses, putting it on a temporary hiatus until more predictable rules, regulations and economy emerge post-pandemic.
In 2021, Grundvig became host of his own weekly show, “Freedom Friday at Five” on American Media Periscope (AMP) out of Florida. The show covers a broad range of issues and diverse topics, from COVID law and common law, to Communist China’s Unrestricted Warfare doctrine and digital disinformation campaigns that smear truth seekers.
The Highlands Tea Party meets Tuesdays at the Vietnam Veterans Hall, 33565 Grand Prix Drive (behind the Sebring Walmart). Doors open at 5 p.m.; the meetings commence at 6 p.m.