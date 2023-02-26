SEBRING — With a concern about secondary students getting enough sleep, a bill has been filed related to middle and high school start times.
House Bill 733: Middle School and High School Start Times, was filed Feb. 10 by Rep. John Temple, R-The Villages.
Temple is the director of Professional Learning with the Sumpter County School District.
The day prior to the filing of the bill, the House Choice and Innovation subcommittee listened for two hours as experts spoke about sleep and school start times.
Kaylee Tuck, R-Lake Placid is the chairperson of the House Choice and Innovation subcommittee.
Middle School and High School Start Times; Provides requirements for middle school and high school start times; provides district school board requirements; requires charter schools to meet requirements relating to middle school and high school start times.
According to the bill, by July 1, 2026, the instructional day for middle schools may not begin earlier than 8 a.m. and the instructional day for high schools may not begin earlier than 8:30 a.m.
Highlands School Board Member Isaac Durrance noted there are a lot of activities after school, so with a later start, the afterschool activities would be running later. The required time in school would not change.
“If that is something the Legislature decides they need from us, then obviously we will follow what is prescribed for us,” he said. “I think what we have done in our community has worked for a long time, but there is always people wanting to change different ways of scheduling school.
“I think it should be local control,” Durrance said. He would welcome feedback from the community if they wanted something changed, but for now things have been working.
The bill states that each district school board must inform its community, including parents, students, teachers, school administrators, athletic coaches, and other stakeholders, about the health, safety, and academic impacts of sleep deprivation on middle school and high school students and the benefits of a later school start time and discuss local strategies to successfully implement the later school start times.
If the bill became law, only two Highlands District schools would be affected — the first period at Lake Placid High starts at 8:19 a.m. and Avon Park High begins its first period at 8:25 a.m.
The start times for the first period at the district’s middle schools are all after 8 a.m. with Avon Park Middle being the earliest at 8:10 a.m.
The District notes that most first bell times at the schools are about five minutes earlier than the class start-time bell.