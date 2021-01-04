SEBRING — A state senator from Orlando has filed a bill that would require private schools to meet higher standards that include requiring teachers to have a bachelor’s degree, having schools participate in statewide assessments and requiring private schools to meet the state building codes for education facilities.
Sen. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando, filed S.B. 254 on Dec. 11. On Dec. 21 is was referred to the Senate subcommittees on education, appropriations on education and appropriations.
The measure likely faces long odds even to get committee hearings, if it follows her previous, similar bills that barely or never moved in the last two Legislative Sessions, according to Florida Politics.
Stewart’s effort also follows reporting by the Orlando Sentinel about how the lack of standards applying to private schools receiving vouchers have led to a variety of disconcerting issues, including teachers hired without even having high school diplomas, and veils of secrecy preventing parents from knowing, Florida Politics noted.
The 36-page bill also covers charter schools and schools participating in educational scholarship programs.
Schools participating in an educational scholarship program would be required to employ or contract with teachers who hold baccalaureate or higher degrees, have at least three years of teaching experience in public or private schools, or have special skills, knowledge, or expertise that qualifies them to provide instruction in subjects taught.
The bill requires that each employee and contracted personnel with direct student contact, upon employment or engagement to provide services, to undergo a state and national background screening.
Before employing instructional personnel or school administrators in any position that requires direct contact with students, private schools would be required to conduct employment history checks of each of the personnel’s or administrators’ previous employers, screen the personnel or administrators through use of the educator screening tools.
The bill states each school, including private schools, must assess at least 95% of its eligible students, except the designated alternative schools. Each school would receive a school grade based on the school’s performance.
A school that serves any combination of students in kindergarten through grade 3 that does not receive a school grade because its students are not tested and included in the school grading system shall receive the school grade designation of a K-3 feeder pattern school identified by the Department of Education and verified by the school district.