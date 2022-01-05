SEBRING — School districts could adopt policies that lead to installing cameras in classrooms and requiring teachers in the classrooms to wear microphones, under a House proposal filed recently.
Rep. Bob Rommel, R-Naples, filed the measure (HB 1055) for consideration during the 2022 legislative session, which will start Jan. 11.
Cameras would have to be located at the front of classrooms and would have to be capable of recording audio and video of all areas of the rooms, under the bill.
Highlands School Board Member Donna Howerton said, “I see the pros and cons to it. I kind of have mixed emotions on that.”
She said she would like to talk to faculty and administration and get feedback from parents about video and audio recording in the classroom.
“I think we have enough cameras strategically placed in our schools that we try to do for safety,” Howerton said.
The other issue on cameras in class room is finding the technicians to install them all, she said. “We have a hard enough time handling just day-to-day issues and complete our outside installation and maintenance.”
School Board Chairman Isaac Durrance said he would have to look into it more, but called it a “double-edged sword.”
“I do know we have more cameras on our campuses than we used to,” he said. “That has changed the landscape of education since we do have more options to keep kids safe. We have investigated situations on campus with those cameras.
“I think everybody feels safer for having those on campus.”
When he was a school administrator, Durrance remembers checking a video recording when a student had a disciplinary issue in front of a bathroom.
“When it comes to [cameras] inside the classroom, I know that would be a different animal,” he said. “We do have more cameras than we used to so I can see the trend would go toward having the ability to do some things with those cameras.”
School districts would be required to notify students and parents, as well as school employees assigned to classrooms, before installing cameras.
The bill calls for schools to retain copies of video recordings for at least three months. If cameras captured a classroom “incident” that leads to the abuse or neglect of a student, parents of students involved in the incident could request to see footage.
School employees investigating alleged incidents, law enforcement officers and Department of Children and Families employees also would be given access to the recordings. The proposal would require school boards to vote on whether to implement plans to install cameras by January 2023.