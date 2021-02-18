SEBRING — CPR training would become a requirement for Florida students under a bill unanimously approved Tuesday by the Senate Education Committee.
Senator Dennis Baxley, R-Lady Lake, is the primary sponsor of SB-280, Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Training in Public Schools.
The bill would amend State Statutes pertaining to school wellness and physical education policies, stating, “School districts are required to provide basic training in first aid, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation, for all students in grade 9 and grade 11.
“Instruction in the use of basic, hands-only cardiopulmonary resuscitation must be based on a one-hour, nationally recognized training program that uses the most current evidence-based emergency cardiovascular care guidelines. The instruction must allow students to practice the psychomotor skills associated with performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation.”
The bill also includes the following revised language, “School districts are encouraged to provide basic training in first aid, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation, for all students, in grade 6 and grade 8.
The bill addresses the cost of the CPR training with the following statement, “Private and public partnerships for providing training or necessary funding are encouraged.”
The bill cites sudden cardiac arrest as the leading cause of death on school campuses and of student athletes and notes that 1 in 25 schools in the U.S. have a sudden death on campus every year.
Also, the bill cites that in 2019, there were approximately 356,000 sudden cardiac arrests that occurred in the United States, including 7,037 children under the age of 18 who experienced sudden cardiac arrest, and Florida is a leading state for heart disease, drownings, lightning strikes, accidental deaths, and accidental overdoses, all conditions for which the initial life-saving measure is CPR.
If approved by the Legislature and signed by the governor, the act would take effect July 1, 2021.
A related bill – HB 157: K-12 Physical Health Requirements – would require school districts to provide training in CPR to students at the high school level and provides requirements for such training and requires medical evaluation for participation in interscholastic athletic competition to include EKG (electrocardiogram).
Fred Hawkins, R-St. Cloud, is the primary sponsor of the bill.
The last action on the bill was Jan. 20 when it was referred to Secondary Education and Career Development Subcommittee; PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittee; and Education and Employment Committee.