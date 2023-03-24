TALLAHASSEE — The Florida House is set Friday to approve a proposal that would prevent government fund managers from considering issues such as climate change and social diversity when deciding how to invest money. A priority of House Speaker Paul Renner and other Republican leaders, the measure (HB 3) would prevent “environmental, social and governance,” or ESG, standards in investing such things as pension funds. The House took up the bill Thursday and positioned it for a vote Friday.

The measure doesn’t prevent investments with companies that use ESG ratings if they can show a predictable return.

Recommended for you