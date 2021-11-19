SEBRING — It will be a different way of shopping and saving with prices dropping every week at Bintacular, which is opening Saturday in Lakeshore Mall, near the former Kmart.
Bintacular features green bins loaded with liquidation items all priced at $7 on Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
On Sundays, 2-6 p.m., the price on the remaining merchandise drops to $5.
Then on Mondays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., everything is $3 and finally it’s only a $2 price on every item on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Bintacular.
Jeff Holt and his son, Brandon Holt, are the owners.
Brandon said, “Everything is as is. This is a bin store, which is a version of liquidation.”
They specialize it getting liquidated products from Target, which may have some packaging damage that they didn’t want to keep on shelves, or items from complete shelf pulls when making space for new items, he said. Also, they get items that are cleared out from Target’s warehouse when they need space.
“We buy it by the pallet load and we sell it at a resale value based on the day — so Saturdays are $7, Sundays are $5, Mondays are $3 and then it’s $2 Tuesdays to clear everything out so we can restock Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and open back up on Saturday,” Holt said. “We have everything from tablets to Bluetooth headphones that are retailing right now for $380 in stores.”
He pointed out an outdoor grill set and toys, including kids stuff from FAO Schwarz, which will all start out at $7 on Saturday.
“You just can’t beat it, we have got tons of Disney stuff,” Holt noted. “All of this is just liquidation and incredible deals.”
Bintacular currently has items only from Target, he said. Similar stores get items from Amazon but a lot it is very “low-end” stuff and you don’t know what you are getting with that. With the Target liquidation, they know what they are getting and they are able to pick the best loads to provide the best deals for everybody.
The store has thousands of items in 31 8-by-4-foot bins that are about one foot deep.
There are thousands more in the warehouse, Holt said.
“We are stocked and ready to go through Black Friday,” he said. “We have got, at least right now, 70 pallets that we haven’t even touched yet.”
They don’t have any shortages because all of their products are already in the United States, Holt noted.
Holt explained that he and his father came up with the idea for the store, which he calls the first of a franchise they are creating.
“We are looking to open two to three other stores in Florida next year,” he said. “Me and my dad had this idea six weeks ago.”
They got the keys only three weeks ago to the nearly 15,000-square-foot location, four adjoining store spaces, and modified it to accommodate their business plan and then built and painted the bins and stocked them and hired employees.
They will have 10-15 people working, including family members, on Saturday, Holt said.
Brandon Holt’s father, Jeff, is pastor of The Sanctuary Church in Avon Park.
Brandon and his wife had a traveling music ministry, which was sidelined by the pandemic.
“We were asking the Lord for an idea that can revitalize not only our city, but specifically this mall, because we watched what COVID did to everything and how businesses just shutdown here.
“We just want to bless people. It is going to be a great atmosphere here.”