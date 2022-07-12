Editor’s note: Avon Park sets a precedent in a capitalistic venture with government agencies. Professionals from all over the country are coming together to be involved in a new concept – combining aviation with biofuel farming. This is the fourth in a series of eight stories.
Citrus groves throughout Florida are no longer producing fruit because the soil is diseased and depleted of nutrients, impacting rural communities who rely on the agricultural industry. Avon Park is taking action to restore the community’s roots in agriculture.
Recently Avon Park entered a partnership with Florida Airport Management (FAM) with a purpose to preserve agriculture in the community and its supporting businesses by bringing in a new crop for marketing, hemp.
FAM CEO/President ‘JT’ Clark says Avon Park is the “ideal location.” Clark, with a team of experts, scouted various airports in rural communities looking for “the right fit.” They needed an airport that would meet the government requirements to implement the project to manufacture, produce and sell hemp biofuels.
Avon Park, with its proximity to the Heartland of the Citrus Region of Florida, is the perfect model.
Once filled with blossoming orange groves, Florida was the leading producer of oranges in 1980, capturing more than 75% of the country’s production. However, a series of freeze events in the ‘80s wreaked widespread destruction on the industry.
Florida recovered, but the next event to impact the citrus industry occurred in 2005 when citrus greening, a bacteria, first appeared in the Florida Citrus Region. Current USDA reports this year 800,000 acres in Florida are no longer producing oranges, lemons or limes.
Highlands County too, lost another 3% in acreage.
Hemp is an opportunity for Florida to regain the depleting inventory of acreage and has the potential to lead the nation in a new venture.
Biofuel products already generate revenue in the billions of dollars in other states, but most of these products are derived from corn and sugarcane. Hemp has a higher conversion rate from field to fuel.
Hemp can grow under poor conditions with little maintenance, less water and repair the soil while growing to produce the seeds needed for biofuel products.
FAM will utilize the former Dumont hangar for the purpose of manufacturing industrial hemp grown by local farmers.
Hemp is good for the soil as a cover crop to enhance the growth of healthy microorganisms. It’s an excellent rotation crop to smother weeds and loosen the soil for the next planting season. This plant could very well give Avon Park the boost it needs to recover 82 years of ups and downs, a booming town but with a plan.
“Rooted in resiliency,” said Charlie Brown, FAM’s operations manager. “Our mission is to build an economy of the future.”