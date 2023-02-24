Cambodia Bird Flu

In this photo released by the Cambodia Ministry of Health, a Cambodia animal health officer, right, and a military police officer place posters about awareness of H5N1 virus threats in hopes of educating villagers to take care of their health, in Prey Veng eastern province Cambodia, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. An 11-year-old girl in Cambodia has died from bird flu in the country’s first known human H5N1 infection since 2014, health officials said.

 CAMBODIA MINISTRY OF HEALTH via AP

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — An 11-year-old girl in Cambodia has died from bird flu in the country’s first known human H5N1 infection since 2014, health officials said.

Bird flu, also known as avian influenza, normally spreads in poultry and wasn’t deemed a threat to people until a 1997 outbreak among visitors to live poultry markets in Hong Kong. Most human cases worldwide have involved direct contact with infected poultry, but concerns have arisen recently about infections in a variety of mammals and the possibility the virus could evolve to spread more easily between people.

Recommended for you