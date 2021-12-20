AVON PARK — The City of Avon Park has approved a temporary non-exclusive agreement allowing Bird Rides to operate a motorized scooter program in the city.
The program provides residents and visitors access to this new transportation option, while allowing the city to evaluate the effectiveness of scooters as part of an overall transportation and mobility program.
“On behalf for the City of Avon Park, we are happy to welcome Bird to our community, and look forward to having the scooters available. We think they will make a great addition to our community,” said Mayor Garrett Anderson.
Bird Scooters are available through a mobile phone application and riders pay to use the scooter per minute, at no cost to the city.
The company plans on offering scooters to residents and visitors in order to help reduce carbon emissions, as well as traffic congestion on roadways.
The scooters also provide a safe way to get around and offer residents without cars another transportation option.
The electric scooters can be used on roads, sidewalks and in bike lanes and have a maximum speed of 15 mph. Scooters must be parked out of the way of pedestrians and never blocking driveways. Riders are required to be 18 years-old and above to access the scooters.
Riders are also encouraged to wear a helmet and are required to obey all standard rules of the road.
Bird offers the following programs that are available for all who qualify:
• Community Pricing — Bird’s Community Pricing Program offers a 50% discount to low-income riders, Pell grant recipients, select local nonprofit and community organizations, veterans, and senior citizens. It’s designed to be the most inclusive micro-mobility discount program available anywhere. To sign up for the Community Pricing Program, download the Bird app, create an account, and email your proof of eligibility to access@bird.co.
• Free Rides for Healthcare Workers and Emergency Personnel — Bird is proud to offer free rides to healthcare workers and emergency personnel. To sign up, simply email a copy of your medical identification card along with your name and phone number to together@bird.co. Eligible riders will receive two free 30-minute rides per day for as long as it takes to help our communities to recover from the COVID-19 Pandemic.
• Community Mode — Community Mode allows anyone with a Bird account to report or provide feedback on vehicle-related issues such as poorly parked or damaged vehicles in their area. When a report is submitted, a member of the Bird team is assigned to correct the issue. Anyone can access Community Mode by tapping the yield sign on the bottom left of the Bird map.
If a citizen has questions or concerns about the scooters Bird can be reached directly at 1-866-205-2442 or hello@bird.co.
More information about the company can be found on their website (www.bird.co) and on their blog (www.bird.co/blog).