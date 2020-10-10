This Tuesday will mark the 245th birthday of the U.S. Navy which traces its roots back to the early days of the American Revolution. On Oct. 13, 1775, the Continental Congress established a naval force that could attack British commerce and offset British sea power.
To accomplish this mission, the Continental Congress purchased, converted and constructed a fleet of small ships — frigates, brigs, sloops and schooners. These sailed independently or in pairs, hunting British commerce ships and transports.
Fast forward to today — with hundreds of ships and aircraft serving worldwide — the U.S. Navy is both a force to be feared by our enemies but also a versatile force that provides rapid deployment for disaster relief efforts as in the aftermath of hurricanes Irma and Dorian.
The public is cordially invited to a Navy Birthday Party this Tuesday, Oct. 13, from 2-4 p.m. at the Military Sea Services Museum, at the corner of Kenilworth Blvd. and Roseland Ave., 1402 Roseland Ave., one mile east of Sebring High School in Sebring.
Birthday cake and ice cream will be served to all. Admission to the Museum is always free to the public. Come join in the festivities, at the Military Seas Services Museum, “Where history comes alive!”