SEBRING — Roland Bishop and Terry Mendel are the election winners for the Sebring City Council in the race among three candidates for two council seats.
Incumbent and Council President Charlie Lowrance came in third in the Tuesday election.
Bishop had the largest tally with 488 votes, 39.04%.
Mendel received 394 votes, 31.52%.
Lowrance was close behind Mendel with 368 votes, 29.44%
A total of 1,250 votes were cast. There were 212 undervotes, which in this election would mostly be persons voting for one candidate instead of voting for two to fill the two council seats.
There were no overvotes.
There were 731 ballots cast with a 11.63% turnout.
Bishop was appointed to the City Council in August to fill the vacancy of a departing councilman. This is Mendel’s her first bid for a council seat.
Commenting on his win, Bishop said, “I feel pretty good. We had a pretty good turnout for a City Election. I wish it was better, but I will take it. I feel great and looking to moving forward and happy I was able to win an election so I am not the appointed anymore.”
Mendel said, “I am amazed and very grateful. I am going to, with God’s help, do an excellent job. I am just grateful for this opportunity.”
Lowrance didn’t know the results when Highlands News-Sun contacted him Tuesday evening.
“I guess I will have to find something else to do,” he said after being informed of his third-place finish.
“The voters have spoken and that is the way it is,” Lowrance said. “I feel real proud that I was able to serve for six years [two terms]. I think I got some things accomplished while I was there. The council that I was on and the councilmembers were real good and I hope they will carry on and do real well.”
He said he hopes the waterfront park project will continue on. “I do think there was some misinformation about that, that was put out there. A lot of people said it was a waterpark, but that is not what is was at all.”
On election day, Lowrance said the single biggest current issue is “the waterfront park and how the different candidates stand on that. Mr. Bishop and myself are pretty much for it and Terry Mendel not so much.”
A few of the projects Lowrance would like to see in the near future are the redevelopment of the city’s waterfront area, more housing, and new businesses downtown, as well as saving a few of the historic buildings such as the Santa Rosa Hotel.
Bishop said, “I feel good about the election, I’m hearing from a lot of people who are voting for the first time in a city election.
“I think there are a lot of citizens who see the growth happening in Sebring and want to see a well planned vision to prepare for the influx of new residents. I am confident we can have well planned progress with preservation of our small town history and values.”
Projects that Bishop wants to see completed include the revitalization of downtown, expansion of utility services and the waterfront project.
Mendel said, “I think people are very concerned about the waterfront issue.”
Mendel has stated she is concerned about careful preservation of our historical buildings and questions the Community Redevelopment Agency’s plans to redevelop the waterfront.