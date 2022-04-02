SEBRING — Roland Bishop and Terry Mendel took the oath of office Friday morning for the Sebring City Council.
The ceremony was held in the City Council Chambers where they will return Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. for a City Council meeting.
After the oath of office was administered, Mayor John Shoop said, “It’s exciting. I appreciate your dedication to the city and your willing to serve, both of you. Help keep our city as it is. It’s a nice city. Help us grow in a good fashion and be part of it. So thank you very much for running for office and being elected for office.
“That is all we have. It’s a long ceremony. The flyover is at 10 o’clock,” Shoop said in jest.
“We do appreciate your service and everybody coming and supporting us,” he said.
Mendel commented to Highlands News-Sun, “I am very excited about the possibilities and with God’s help I promise to do an excellent job,”
Bishop and Mendel were the winners in the March 8 council election. Bishop had been appointed to the council in August to fill the vacancy when a councilmember moved out of the city. Mendel is a newcomer to the council.
Incumbent Charlie Lowrance did not retain his seat, coming in third in the vote tally among the three candidates who were vying for three seats on the council.
The Sebring City Council terms of office are three years.