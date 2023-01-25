LAKE PLACID — Taylor Bittner’s dream of opening a bridal boutique became official on Jan. 18 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Surrounded by her family, board members from the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce, royalty from Highlands County and lots of friends, she was all smiles during the grand opening.
Located at 5 N. Main Ave. in historic Lake Placid, Bittner Bridal offers designer wedding gowns, veils and accessories, prom or special occasion dresses, and even a selection of men’s suits. Plus, onsite alterations are available. It’s a ‘one stop’ shop for all your special event needs.
The showroom is lined with dresses and is open three days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Wedding gowns are by appointment only by calling 863-320-6000, by emailing taylor@bittnerbridal.com or by visiting www.bittnerbridal.com.
The Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce was well represented at the ribbon cutting. On hand was Executive Director Jennifer Bush and board members Jean Deuth, Chris Duncan, Donald Clarke and Pete Richie. Bittner’s parents, Wendi and Brian Conklin, and her grandmother, Elaine Adelmann, celebrated with her.
Highlands County was represented by Miss Highlands County Taylor Leidel and Junior Miss Braelyn Cassill. A friend of Taylor’s, Maggi Billy Fisher, was in charge of the entry blanks for a free honeymoon give-a-way.
Another highlight of the morning was an appearance by Karis Register of Lake Placid. She is a student at South Florida State College, but for this occasion she was modeling a beautiful white wedding dress.
Unofficially, Bittner Bridal opened a few weeks ago. Bittner has already had several brides-to-be and beauty pageant hopefuls come to pick out their gowns. Bittner herself served as Miss Lake Placid while attending Lake Placid High School. She said in the past anyone needing formal wear had to travel to the bigger cities. Now they can just come to Bittner Bridal.
Bittner is also a professional photographer. She can do family portraits, outdoors shots, and all your wedding photography as well.