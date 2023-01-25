LAKE PLACID — Taylor Bittner’s dream of opening a bridal boutique became official on Jan. 18 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Surrounded by her family, board members from the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce, royalty from Highlands County and lots of friends, she was all smiles during the grand opening.

Located at 5 N. Main Ave. in historic Lake Placid, Bittner Bridal offers designer wedding gowns, veils and accessories, prom or special occasion dresses, and even a selection of men’s suits. Plus, onsite alterations are available. It’s a ‘one stop’ shop for all your special event needs.

