LAKE PLACID — Anyone who has ever watched the TV show “Say Yes to the Dress” will be excited when Bittner Bridal opens its doors in Lake Placid on Jan. 5. It is located at 5 N. Main Ave. (formerly the site of Shamrock Pharmacy), in the historic downtown area.

Shop owner Taylor Bittner grew up in Lake Placid, having graduated from Lake Placid High School in 2010. She always has always felt that Highlands County needs a formal wear ‘one stop shop’ for all kinds of special events. Currently, ‘brides to be’ have to travel to Orlando or the bigger cities to pick their wedding gowns and bridesmaids dresses. Now they can just come into Bittner Bridal.

