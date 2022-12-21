LAKE PLACID — Anyone who has ever watched the TV show “Say Yes to the Dress” will be excited when Bittner Bridal opens its doors in Lake Placid on Jan. 5. It is located at 5 N. Main Ave. (formerly the site of Shamrock Pharmacy), in the historic downtown area.
Shop owner Taylor Bittner grew up in Lake Placid, having graduated from Lake Placid High School in 2010. She always has always felt that Highlands County needs a formal wear ‘one stop shop’ for all kinds of special events. Currently, ‘brides to be’ have to travel to Orlando or the bigger cities to pick their wedding gowns and bridesmaids dresses. Now they can just come into Bittner Bridal.
Bittner herself was Miss Lake Placid in 2008/2009. She remembers having to find a gown to wear when she received that honor. Little did she know back then that on Jan. 5, 2023, she would be opening Bittner Bridal.
The shop features beautiful wedding gowns. There will be more than 75 bridal dresses on display from designers like Maggie Sottero and Pronovias and five others. These gowns are brand new samples that have been discounted by 50% to 75%. Once a gown is selected, an in-house seamstress can take care of any alterations needed.
In addition, there will be a selection of 50 evening dresses in a wide range of styles and colors. Bridesmaids can be fitted, and their dresses will arrive in plenty of time for the wedding. Prom dresses and beauty pageant frocks will be available as well.
To go along with the occasion, Bittner Bridal carries jewelry too, like earrings, necklaces, brooches and more. Plus, veils range from cathedral to blushes, simple to elegant.
Another facet that makes Bittner Bridal unique is that Taylor Bittner is also a professional photographer. So, she can do your wedding album too — or take family shots, senior portraits, newborns, or any type of photos, either in her store or out in nature.
After graduating from the University of Central Florida, Bittner spent seven years as an event planner in South Florida, including lots of weddings. So, that’s also a reason to call her new venture a ‘one stop shop’. Plans are already in the works to add tuxedos and suits for the guys.
On a personal note, Bittner married her high school sweetheart, Kenneth, who is a district manager for a popular mobile phone company. They live in Lake Placid and have a 4-year-old boy and a 15-month-old girl.
To allow for dedicated attention, Bittner Bridal will be by appointment only. Up to one-and-a-half hours will be allotted and up to five guests to give their opinions. The phone number is 863-320-6000. Go to www.bittnerbridal.com to see the website. Or, visit Facebook at Bittner Bridal.
On Jan. 18th, the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce has scheduled an official ribbon cutting ceremony.