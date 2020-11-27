SEBRING — It’s Black Friday, but quite different this year due to the coronavirus with more expected to shop online while stores offer “Black Friday” events on multiple days to prevent large gatherings that could spread the virus.
Walmart was among a number of retailers that have been offering multiple Black Friday events.
Kiera Benn of Sebring said after a previous experience she is done with the Black Friday shopping rush. About four years ago she shopped at the Sebring Walmart on Black Friday, but never again, Benn said. “It was insane.”
She and her sister had to park across the street in the Winn-Dixie parking lot and it was just too much.
Benn said she will be working on Thanksgiving and on Friday so she wouldn’t be able to shop then anyway. She plans to do most of her holiday shopping online.
Traditionally, purchases made at retail stores during the month of November and December account for nearly one-fifth, or 19%, of a store’s annual sales. For many retailers, it’s even higher than that.
The shift to more online shopping is predicted to continue with the National Retail Federation (NRF) reporting that 60% plan to shop online for gifts this holiday season compared to 56% in 2019.
NRF reports that 96% of retailers surveyed expect their online holiday sales to increase.
But, fewer plan to shop in department stores, 45% this year compared to 53% in 2019.
Those planning to shop at local small businesses remained at 23% from 2019 to 2020.
“Given the pandemic, there is uncertainty about consumers’ willingness to spend, but with the economy improving most have the ability to spend,” NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz said. “Consumers have experienced a difficult year but will likely spend more than anyone would have expected just a few months ago.
“After all they’ve been through, we think there’s going to be a psychological factor that they owe it to themselves and their families to have a better-than-normal holiday. There are risks to the economy if the virus continues to spread, but as long as consumers remain confident and upbeat, they will spend for the holiday season.”
With retail sales rebounding strongly due to continued consumer resilience, the National Retail Federation forecasts that holiday sales during November and December will increase between 3.6% and 5.2% over 2019 to a total between $755.3 billion and $766.7 billion.
The Florida Retail Federation (FRF) launched its “Find It In Florida,” public awareness campaign recently reminding Floridians to shop local this holiday season.
Each year, the holiday shopping season is crucial to retailers’ bottom line. This year, amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, during which many stores were forced to scale back, invest in new infrastructure and limit visitors, this season is more important than ever, FRF notes. Floridians can support the retail industry’s recovery, help save businesses and spark job creation by shopping local this holiday season.
“Whether you’re looking for this year’s top toy, the perfect gift for your loved one or a gift card to send joy to a colleague, we’re asking you to ‘Find It In Florida’ this holiday season,” said Scott Shalley, president and CEO of FRF. “This year has been incredibly challenging for so many, especially Florida’s retailers, and the holiday shopping season is crucial to their survival.
Help all Florida businesses, from the nation’s largest retailers to your favorite corner store, and support Florida jobs by shopping local for everything – everything – on your holiday gift list.”
Retail stores offer much-needed jobs to Florida families, especially during this crucial time of the industry’s year. Florida’s retail industry generally supports 2.7 million jobs across the Sunshine State, or one in every five jobs. In 2019, the retail industry created an additional 562,000 jobs nationwide to support holiday shopping demands during November and December.