SEBRING — A foggy morning didn’t deter shoppers who headed out early to snag Black Friday deals from clothing and toys to television sets.
Sandy Phillips of Sebring left a note for her sleeping husband to inform him that she was out shopping.
SEBRING — A foggy morning didn’t deter shoppers who headed out early to snag Black Friday deals from clothing and toys to television sets.
Sandy Phillips of Sebring left a note for her sleeping husband to inform him that she was out shopping.
She was standing in line, with about 60 other shoppers, outside of Belk at Lakeshore Mall with the department store giving gift cards away to a limited number of shoppers.
“One year my daughter and I came and Penney’s [JC Penney] had it, she got the $500 one and I told her maybe I will be lucky today,” Phillips said.
She was planning to go to Marshalls and Bealls and any other stores that are open in the mall.
Amanda Angeletti of Sebring was also in line at Belk with her niece and daughter.
She was shopping for family and her kids and planned to go to Walmart and the Shops at Shelby Crossing.
They hadn’t had breakfast yet.
“That will be something quick in between,” Angeletti said.
Do you shop online?
“I don’t prefer to shop online,” she said. “I prefer to shop in person because everything I buy online I have to return because they don’t fit. So I would rather shop in person and try it on and see if it fits.”
Shoppers were lined up for the opening of the Sebring Walmart, but a little later in the morning the store wasn’t very crowded. Many had television sets in their shopping carts.
An estimated 166.3 million people were planning to shop from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday this year, according to the annual survey released today by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.
This figure is almost 8 million more people than last year and is the highest estimate since NRF began tracking this data in 2017.
“While there is much speculation about inflation’s impact on consumer behavior, our data tells us that this Thanksgiving holiday weekend will see robust store traffic with a record number of shoppers taking advantage of value pricing,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “We are optimistic that retail sales will remain strong in the weeks ahead, and retailers are ready to meet consumers however they want to shop with great products at prices they want to pay.”
According to the survey, more than two-thirds (69%) of holiday shoppers plan to shop during Thanksgiving weekend this year. The top reasons consumers plan to shop are because the deals are too good to pass up (59%), because of tradition (27%) or because it is something to do (22%) over the holiday.
Black Friday continues to be the most popular day to shop, with 69% (114.9 million) planning to shop then, followed by 38% (63.9 million) on Cyber Monday. Among the 114.9 million Black Friday shoppers, 67% say they expect to head to stores, up from 64% in 2021.
Similar to 2020 and 2021, this year, 60% of holiday shoppers had started browsing and buying for the season as of early November. This consumer trend of earlier shopping was accelerated by the pandemic. In 2019, 56% of holiday shoppers had started their shopping around this time.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.