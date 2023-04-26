Black History-Advanced Placement

Hundreds participate in the National Action Network demonstration in response to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ rejection of a high school African American history course, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla.

 ALICIA DEVINE/TALLAHASSEE DEMOCRAT via AP, FILE

The College Board says changes will be made to its new AP African American studies course, after critics said the agency bowed to political pressure and removed several topics from the framework, including Black Lives Matter, slavery reparations and queer life.

In a statement on Monday, the College Board said the development committee and experts charged with authoring the Advanced Placement course “will determine the details of those changes over the next few months.”

Recommended for you