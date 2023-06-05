Landscaping Former Lee Site

From left; Alfred Brown, Jr., Alex Brown and Ronald Simm of YME Landscape work on spreading topsoil for a temporary landscaping at the former site of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s statue on Monument Ave. in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday. Earl Gary, on the background, owner of YME Landscape, used a compact tractor to move topsoil.

 DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH via AP

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The symbolism of the moment and the task ahead of him is not lost on Earl Gary.

“I think it’s very unique, the odds of me getting in a position like this,” Gary said. “I’m really grateful to be given this opportunity to perform with all of the history that comes with it.”

Recommended for you